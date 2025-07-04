TGEAPCET-2025: Slot booking for first phase counselling to continue till Jul 7

Hyderabad: Commissioner of Technical Education and Convenor of TGEAPCET-2025, A Sridevasena, announced that the payment of the processing fee and slot booking for PGEAPCET-2025 will continue until July 7.

Candidates can exercise their options from July 6 to 10. On July 3, a total of 88,802 candidates booked slots for certificate verification, but only 40,561 attended.

The mock seat allotment results will be displayed on or before July 13. Sridevasena stated, “Modification of options will be allowed if required; otherwise, the options exercised for the mock allotment will be considered for the first phase of allotment from July 14 to 15.” Provisional allotment of seats will be completed on or before July 18, and the payment of tuition fees along with self-reporting through the website must be finalized between July 18 and 22.

Candidates who book their slots and attend certificate verification earlier will have more time to exercise their options. Therefore, candidates and parents are advised to pay the processing fee and book their slots immediately. More information, including the detailed notification and a list of help line centers, is available on the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in.