TGMC launches online CPD services

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has launched its Online Continuous Professional Development (CPD) services, introducing a fully digital system to streamline CPD applications, approvals, and certification for TGMC-accredited medical organisations.

According to a press release issued here by the TGMC vice-president Dr G Srinivas, the new platform significantly reduces administrative burden on medical associations by enabling online submission and real-time processing of CPD programmes. Participating doctors will now receive digital CPD certificates directly to their registered email IDs, ensuring a secure, transparent, and paperless process.

To enhance credibility and prevent proxy attendance, TGMC has introduced an onsite live photo capture system for delegates attending CPD events.

Additionally, the platform features automatic verification of TGMC registration details, with real-time fetching of official registration data from the TGMC portal before CPD credits are issued.

This integrated digital framework ensures authenticity, accountability and compliance with CPD guidelines while making the process more accessible and user-friendly for doctors across Telangana.

The Telangana Medical Council reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening professional standards and promoting continuous learning through technology-driven governance. For further details, medical associations may visit the official TGMC portal.