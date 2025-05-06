  • Menu
TGPCB to host competitions ahead of World Environment Day

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) is organising a competition for students from May 21 to 23 to mark the World Environment Day 2025.

According to TGPCB officials, to commemorate this occasion, the TGPCB is organising a series of awareness programmes, including dance, skit, and painting competitions for students. The competitions will be held for two categories of students: primary school and high school students.

Students are invited to participate in these competitions, which aim to highlight the importance of environment conservation. The themes will focus on various aspects of pollution – land, water, air, plastic, as well as energy and water conservation, and increasing green cover through plantation initiatives. Winners in each category will be awarded prizes during a special programme organised by TGPCB, said a senior officer, TGPCB.

