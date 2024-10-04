TGSCHE releases TG LAWCET 2024 seats

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGSCHE) on Thursday released the final phase of TG LAWCET seat allotments for LLB three years and LLB five years courses.

According to officials, the total number of seats available under convener quota for LLB three years and LLB five years courses for the second and final phase is 3,158.

The number of candidates who exercised web options was 10,610, out of which 2,991 students were allotted seats in the second and final phase of counselling. The students should pay the tuition fee (if applicable) online through a credit card, debit card, or NEFT. After paying the tuition fee, students should download the tuition fee receipt and joining letter. The students have to report to the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, tuition fee receipt, and joining letter between October 3 and 7. After successful verification of original certificates, the final allotment order will be generated and issued at the college, said a senior officer.