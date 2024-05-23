TGSRTC Clears the Air on Logo Change Rumours

In response to recent rumours circulating on social media regarding a new logo for TGSRTC, the management of TGSRTC has issued a statement clarifying that the organization has not released any new logo officially. The current logo of TGSRTC, which bears similarities to that of APSRTC, remains unchanged.

Sajjanar, representing TGSRTC, stated that the organization has not finalized a new logo and that the logo being promoted on social media is fake. He emphasized that the company has not yet released any information regarding a logo change and urged the public to disregard the false information circulating online.

The government recently issued orders to change the names of all government institutions to reflect the abbreviation change of Telangana state from TS to TG. While many departments have already changed their names accordingly, TGSRTC has not made any official announcement regarding a new logo.

As the organization continues to work on designing a new logo, TGSRTC reassures the public that any official updates regarding logo changes will be communicated through official channels. Until then, the current logo of TGSRTC remains in place.