TGSRTC to operate 130 spl buses for annual fish medicine

Hyderabad : The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate 130 special buses for the annual fish medicine distribution at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, on June 8 and 9.

The buses are being operated from railway stations, main bus stops and airport in the city on normal fare starting from June 7 itself. They will connect various places in the city to the Exhibition Grounds.

According to TGSRTC officials, over 50 special buses will be operated from points, including nine from Secunderabad railway station, seven from Kacheguda railway station, nine from JBS, nine from MGBS, nine from ECIL X Road and seven from RGI Airport, to the Exhibition Grounds.

In addition, 80 special buses have been arranged to run from 14 other places to the venue. All these special buses, coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj, will allow passengers to alight at Gandhi Bhavan and then proceed to Exhibition Grounds. They are to start at Dilsukhnagar (7), NGOS Colony (7), Midhani (7), Uppal (7), Charminar (5), Golconda (5), Ramnagar (5), Rajendranagar (7), Risala Bazar (5), ECIL X Roads (5), Patancheru (5), Jeedimetla (5), KPHB Colony (5), and Gachibowli (50). While returning, these buses will be operated via Gandhi Bhavan to pick up passengers.

Regular buses, coming from Dilsukhnagar and Afzalgunj and operated via GPO to Nampally and beyond, will also be operated via Gandhi Bhavan on the return trip.

The TGSRTC decided to arrange buses as the fish prasadam distribution venue as it draws thousands of asthma patients who believe consuming the prasadam can alleviate their condition. The TGSRTC will set up special counters to address public issues at several places in the city such as Kacheguda railway station, Secunderabad railway station, MGBS, JBS and Exhibition Grounds.

