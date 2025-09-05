TGSRTC to ply 230 buses for Ganesh immersion across city

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), Hyderabad Region, has put in place extensive arrangements with operating 230 special buses across the city to ensure the convenience of devotees and the smooth conduct of Ganesh immersion scheduled on September 6 and 7.

In addition, TGSRTC officers and staff are working in close coordination with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to assist in traffic management and vehicle movement during the immersion process.

As part of the arrangements, the Deputy Regional Managers and Divisional Managers have been deputed to DCP office control rooms to coordinate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Two Depot Managers are stationed at the Command & Control Centre for real-time coordination.

Controllers have been deployed at 32 important locations across the city to regulate bus operations and ensure seamless services.

As many as 64 drivers and 58 mechanics are deputed to work alongside Hyderabad Traffic Police to attend to en-route breakdowns of private vehicles, thereby helping in smooth traffic clearance.

Hyderabad Regional Manager Sudha Parimala said “TGSRTC remains committed to serving the public during major city events. Along with operating special buses for devotees, our officers, controllers, drivers, and mechanics are supporting the Hyderabad Traffic Police to minimize traffic disruptions and provide safe, reliable, and timely transportation during Ganesh immersion.”