Thatikonda Rajaiah makes sensational comments, says he is supreme of Station Ghanpur

Rajaiah has once again made sensational comments that have garnered attention.
Disgruntlement within the ruling BRS party is becoming evident in the Telangana assembly. Following Chief Minister KCR's announcement of the candidate list for the upcoming elections, sitting MLAs and aspiring candidates who did not receive tickets are indirectly criticizing the party's high command. Some have even chosen to leave the party and openly criticize the leadership, warning of a potential defeat for the BRS.
In this context, an interesting development has taken place involving BRS MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah from Station Ghanpur. Rajaiah has once again made sensational comments that have garnered attention. Recently, he inaugurated the Gram Panchayat building in Keshavnagar and expressed his views on the political situation in his constituency. Rajaiah stated that it has become difficult for him to come to constituency due to challenging conditions.
Stating that local leaders are scared of carrying out party works in the constituency, Rajaiah expressed concern and reiterated that he will remain the MLA for Station Ghanpur until January 17th next year and declared himself as supreme in the constituency. These comments have sparked further discussion and debate.
It is worth noting that the party's high command has allocated the ticket for the Station Ghanpur constituency to Kadiyam Srihari. This has led to a war of words between Kadiyam and Rajaiah. As a result, Minister KTR held a meeting with them at Pragati Bhavan to address the situation. KTR assured Rajaiah that he would be given significant responsibilities. Following this, Rajaiah appeared more subdued and immediately declared his support for Kadiyam. However, it is observed that they indirectly target each other whenever possible.