The Hans India a bold & responsible newspaper says CPI K Narayana

During the past decade, several rapid changes occurred on the socio-economic and political fronts and also in the media.

Earlier, running a newspaper was not as tough a job as it is today. There is enormous increase in running expenditure and also competition from the newly emerged social and digital media.

On the other hand, the governments in both the states and at the Centre have brought division in media houses as pro- and anti-government.

Even the well-established media houses are unable to withstand the pressures from the governments. Those who are not in good books don't get advertisements, leading to closure of newspapers.

At a time, when newspapers with a long history have succumbed to governments pressures, The Hans India boldly stood straight, giving equal importance to News.

Mythologically, Hans (Swan) is known to separate the pure milk diluted by water. The Hans India too separates real news from the fake news and continues to enlighten its readers.

I congratulate The Hans India for its successful journey of ten years. I wish it will continue to play its role as a responsible newspaper in upholding the Constitution and giving priority to the oppressed, and voiceless.

Dr K Narayana,

CPI National Secretary