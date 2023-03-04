The Hans India stall steals the show at Karimnagar Book Fair

The Hans India stall impressed many people in at Karimnagar Book Fair organised at Jyotirao Phule (Circus Grounds) on Friday. Former TPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani congratulated Karimnagar District Collector RV Karnan for organising the Book Fair and said that the books were on literature available besides books on general studies and competitive exams for the students taking exams.





Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Sardar Ravinder Singh said that the stories presented by The Hans India during the Telangana movement inspired many people and said that those stories should be displayed if possible. Vice Chancellor of Satavahana University Professor Mallesh said that The Hans India is publishing useful material for students. State SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas said that The Hans India was constantly updating the technology and rticles to educate people of all walks of life and read business magazine published by the newspaper. Telangana Sahitya Academy Chairman Juluru Gaurishankar, District Library Chairman Anil Kumar Goud, Social Activists Ghansham Ojha, Gunjapadugu Hariprasad, Deputy Director SC Welfare Pulla Nathaniel, The Hans India Karimnagar staff reporter Thirunagari Venkateswara Swami, Assistant General Manager (Warangal unit) V Venkateswara Rao , Circulation Officer Karimnagar K. Sampath Kumar, hmtv town reporter sudhakar and others participated.



