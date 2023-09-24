The Road cum Rail bridge will be closed for a month from 27 for repairs

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Collector Dr. K Madhavi Latha said that traffic on the Road cum Rail bridge will be suspended for a month from 27th to 26th October for repairs to the central carriageway, viaduct portion, and damaged secondary joints including approaches on the road-cum-rail bridge between Kovvur - Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. This action was taken after R&B officials appealed to divert traffic for these urgent repairs.

The Collector said that the restoration of the Carriageway is about 4.5 km long B.T. (Black Top Road) including the viaduct portion and approaches, and special repair work of geo-glass grids at secondary joints will be undertaken at a cost of Rs.210 lakh. It is said that the tender process has been completed for this. She said that the BT surface had already been removed with a milling machine.

The officials of the police and transport departments should monitor the traffic diversion orders, she said. APSRTC buses have also been directed to run on alternate routes. The DEO was directed to inform the educational institutions of the district about the closure of the bridge for alternative arrangements of their school buses.