The State Election Commission Is Preparing To Conduct GHMC Elections

Along with the ruling party TRS, even the opposition parties Congress, BJP along with MIM is also waiting for the notification release of GHMC elections. TRS Minister KTR also spoke to their party MLAs and MPs in instalments about this issue.

Off late, the State Election Commission announced that, it is preparing to conduct the GHMC elections. In the present Covid-19 situation, going with the ballot method is not suggested. Thus EC has written letters to all the majour parties in the state seeking their advice. State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy wrote letters to all the political parties leaders seeking their views on how to conduct elections in these two modes during the corona.

They said they would go ahead with the majority opinion expressed by the parties at end of September. In fact, SC initially wanted to organize a meeting with the leaders of the political parties to discuss about this election issue. But with the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic, SC officials wrote letters to the respective parties.

So far, all the Hyderabad Corporation elections have been conducted through ballot method itself. But under the Covid-19 special circumstances going with EVMs is suggested.

The term of present GHMC Governing Council will end in February, 2020. Thus SC wants to complete the elections beforehand.