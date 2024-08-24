The Young Turk

Medak: Mynampally Rohith, son of Mynampalli Hanumanth Rao and Myanampally Vani, is a medical doctor who comes from a political family background. The Medak Assembly constituency came into formation in 2008 after the reorganisation of the Ramayampet and Medak constituencies.

After the formation of Telangana, TRS (now BRS) candidate Padma Devender Reddy won from the constituency in the 2004 assembly elections from the Ramayampet assembly segment. Post reorganisation of Medak Assembly segment, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao won as the TRS-TDP candidate in 2009 against the lawyer turned BRS rebel candidate Padma Devender Reddy. However, the suspended Padma Devender Reddy won in the two subsequent assembly elections in 2014 and 2018. Dr Rohith Reddy defeated her in the 2023 elections after the father and son duo resigned from BRS and joined the Congress.

Currently, Dr Rohith Reddy, the first-time MLA is one of the youngest MLAs in the State Assembly, known for his proactive engagement in social service activities in the constituency and the district. The demand to reopen Nizam Sugar Factory, encroachment of several water bodies and lack of infrastructure are among the major issues the MLA faces in the constituency.