Theenmar Mallanna meets Damodar Reddy

Suryapet: Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda Graduate MLC Congress party candidate Theenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Naveen) has urged that the first priority vote be given to him in the elections to be held on 27th of next month. He met former minister and Suryapet Constituency Congress in-charge Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy at his residence and sought his support.

He said that with the blessings of Ram Reddy Damodar Reddy, he would be filing his nomination in Nalgonda on May 3. Damodar Reddy said that the BRS party cheated the people and as such it was finding it difficult even to name its candidate in the MLC elections. He exuded confidence that Mallanna would win with a huge majority.