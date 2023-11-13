Then prove it Revanth, demands Balka Suman on allegations

Hyderabad: BRS Chennuru MLA Balka Suman warned TPCC president Revanth Reddy to keep his mouth under control. This is because Revanth Reddy has accused Balka Suman of having hundreds of crores. Suman demanded Revanth prove the allegations he made. He criticized that Vivek bought Chennuru Congress ticket by giving hundreds of crores to Revanth Reddy. He said that if people like Vivek and Vinod win, feudalist rule will come.

He reminded that the statue of Vivek's father Venkataswamy was placed on the tank bund by Chief Minister KCR. He said that Venkataswamy had given his house for the Congress party... but after his death, even his body was not allowed to enter the office. He expressed confidence that the BRS party will win more than 80 seats and score a hat-trick in this election. He asked why the Congress party used Osmania University students and did not give them tickets.