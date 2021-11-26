Thipparthi: Students urged to realise their dreams

Thipparthi: Nalgonda Additional SP Narmada stated that students must work hard to realize their dreams. On Thursday, she took part in distribution of scholarships to 17 meritorious students of government schools and 1 student who lost parents during Covid-19 pandemic in a programme organized by CUBE ROOTS foundation and Narketpally-Addanki-Medarmetla (NAM) Expressway Limited under Community Development Programme at ZPHS located in Thipparthi.

Guests presented scholarship of Rs 10,000 each to all 18 students for their future studies.

Addressing the gathering SP Narmada said that the Cube Roots Foundation has done a remarkable work for the community by providing scholarship and promoting education.

DSP G Venkateswar Reddy appreciated the efforts of Cube Roots foundation towards the wellbeing of the society.

During the ceremony, Road Safety Awareness programme was also conducted to spread awareness on traffic rules among the community members.

Vice- President Social Initiatives of the organization, Shibashish Sahoo stated that since 2018 Cube Roots has actively been working for the community and listed out their social activities conducted so far and explained the exemplary work done during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic. Local SI M Satya Narayana, Sarpanch Ramesh Grama Sarpanch ,NAM staff Prasad, Narsingh, Praveen, Mukesh, Nithya, Santhosh, Syed Madar Hussain , locals and students took part in the programme.