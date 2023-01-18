Thota Chandrashekar rubbishes Raghunandan's allegations

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrashekar on Wednesday rubbished the allegations levelled by the BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao over land encroachment in Hyderabad.



He dared Raghunandan to prove the allegations and if proved, to take the land for himself. He stated that Raghunandan Rao was making the allegations to divert attention from the BRS meeting and from the BJP's cheap politics.

Speaking to the media in Khammam on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar said the BRS was all set to play a key role in national politics. He said party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would replicate the Telangana model of development and welfare at the national level through the BRS.

It is to mention here that BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for liking the neighbouring Andhra people after hating them during the separate Telangana State agitation. He also asked the Chief Minister from where did he get the money to hold Wednesday's public meeting of the ruling BRS party in Khammam district.



Addressing media persons, Raghunandan Rao called the BRS party as the Bihar Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He also alleged that the CM was handing over the controversial Miyapur lands to his BRS party AP State president. He said the CM should talk about the reasons behind handing over the Miyapur lands to his party's AP president. He alleged that the AP unit BRS party president Thota Chandrasekhar bought 40 acres of land in the name of Aditya company. He asked Ranga Reddy District as to why he was not going to court over the purchase of the land by Chandrasekhar.

He alleged that the CM was spending money of Chandrasekhar for Khammam's public meeting. He alleged that the CM had appointed promotee IAS as Collectors of various districts surrounding Hyderabad in order to do land business.