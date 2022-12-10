  • Menu
Three killed in road mishap in Nizamabad

Representative image
Highlights

  • The accident took place on national highway near Chepur village in Armoor mandal when a truck rammed into a car
  • The car which was trying to overtake another vehicle, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to on the spot death of three people

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in a road accident in Nizamabad district on Saturday. The accident took place on national highway near Chepur village in Armoor mandal when a truck rammed into a car.

Quoting an eye-witnesses, police said, the car which was trying to overtake another vehicle, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, leading to on the spot death of three people.

Police rushed to the spot and had a tough time in pulling out the bodies from the mangled remains of the car.

The deceased were identified as Ashok, Mohan and Ramesh, all residents of Nandipet.

