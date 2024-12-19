Thrilling performances at sports meet

Hanamkonda: The annual sports meet of Golden Oak School was held here on Wednesday.

The event, conducted at the school in Kapuwada, was inaugurated by chief guest Ganta Ravikumar, the Warangal district BJP president, by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The programme began with students, teachers, and guests singing the national anthem.

An impressive march-past was conducted by students from the sports department of the school campus, captivating the audience. Later, the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony was held. During a rally organised by the school State-level athletes carried the torch. The oath-taking ceremony, led by the principal, highlighted the importance of sportsmanship and discipline.

To mark the formal commencement of the sports meet, the chairman released balloons into the sky, signalling the start of thrilling performances and competitions. Students mesmerised the audience with their outstanding performances. Addressing the gathering, Ravikumar, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the importance of giving equal priority to academics and sports in a student’s life. He urged students to focus on their health along with studies, stating that sports help improve memory and maintain enthusiasm in daily life.