Throw out corrupt KCR govt: Ponguleti

Khammam: In a fervent address on Thursday, former Member of Parliament and Co-Chairman of the Telangana Congress Campaign Committee, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, rallied the public to unseat the allegedly corrupt KCR government in the forthcoming elections. He made these remarks during the culmination of the padayatra led by K Sudhakar Reddy in the Sathupalli district.

Srinivas Reddy lauded the remarkable efforts of Sudhakar Reddy, who covered an extensive 140 kilometers over eight days, traversing five mandals from Tallada to Sathupalli, all within the Sathupalli assembly segment.

In a critique of the BRS government, Ponguleti emphasised that it had failed to deliver on its promises related to the welfare of Dalits, farmers, and other sections of society. He challenged the government’s record on job creation over the past nine years and inquired about the whereabouts of the promised support for the unemployed and land allocation for Dalits.

He pledged that the Congress party, if elected, would uphold their six-guarantee scheme, ensure social justice declarations, support backward classes, and address unemployment. The Congress government, he vowed, would endeavour to provide employment opportunities for the youth, establish additional engineering colleges, and offer Indiramma houses to the homeless.

Condemning recent remarks made by a ruling party Member of Legislative Council (MLC) regarding the Congress party and government officials, Ponguleti emphasised that these comments were indicative of the BRS government’s indifference to the bureaucracy.