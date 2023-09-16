Thummala Nageswara Rao resigns to BRS, likely to join Congress

Former minister and BRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao has made a sensational decision by resigning from the party. Dissatisfied with the leadership of BRS for some time, Tummala Nageswara Rao sent a resignation letter to Chief Minister KCR. His discontent began when BRS announced its candidates, as he had hoped for the Paleru seat but it was given to Kandala Upender Reddy through a court decision. Tummala Nageswara Rao had a meeting with his followers, expressing his displeasure at not receiving the ticket. As a result, he decided to join another party.



At this juncture, the Telangana Congress Party extended an invitation to Tummala Nageswara Rao to join their party. TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, along with Khammam leaders Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, met with Tummala and invited him to join the Congress. Important discussions took place during the meeting. Subsequently, Tummala Nageswara Rao decided to resign from the BRS party and sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister KCR.

Tummala Nageswara Rao is now prepared to join the Congress party. The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad for two days, with the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other top Congress leaders. Additionally, a massive public meeting by the Congress is planned for tomorrow. Against this backdrop, there is a possibility that Tummala Nageswara Rao will join the Congress party in the presence of Sonia and Rahul after discussions.