Tight police bandobast for municipal polls

Adilabad: Police have tightened the security arrangements to conduct smooth municipal elections on Wednesday smoothly, and to avoid untoward incidents so that voters can utilize their right to vote freely in the erstwhile district.



Elections will be held in 11 municipalites in Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhainsa, Khanapur, Khagaznagr, Chennur, Kyathanpali, Belampalli, Laxittipet, Mancherial, Naspur municipalites in the joint district.

In view of Bhainsa (of Nirmal district) riots Rapid Action Force and Civil police are deployed in Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhainsa, Kanapur. The CCTV surveillance cameras were also installed. In wake of the ballot system, this time officials have made web casting arrangements to watch the polling process from time-to-time to to avoid untoward incidents.

In Adilabad district elections will be held in 49 ward on Wednesday (January 22) as there is one municipality in the district. Officials are trying to utilize the opportunity. From SP level officers to constable will be accessible during the election. Every day cluster patrolling , special inspection teams and the controlling team are expected to take continuous protection measures.

In civil section SP, Additional SP , 4 DSPs, 17 Inspectors, 31 SIs, 73 ASI, 205 head constables, 537 constables. Armed and reserve force section Reserve Inspectors 3, Reserve Sub Inspectors 76, AR constables 180, home guards 218 are deployed.

In Mancherial district, Depurty Commissioner of Police, 2 Additional SPs, 6 ACPs, 20 CIs, 40 SIs, 200 ASIs, 700 onstables were deployed.

In Nirmal district, 1 DSP, 3 CIs, 26 SIs, 29 ARSIs, 133 PCs, 44 Head constrables are deputed. In Bhainsa Municipality, additional SO 1, DSPs 5, Cis 15, Sis 30, ASI, ARSIs 40, Head Constables 50, constables 550, Home Guards 100, Rapid action force 110 total 301 personnel are deployed for the smooth conduct of elections.