Tight Security Arrangements in Place for Third Phase of Local Body Elections: District SP

Gadwal: In view of the third phase of Local Body Elections scheduled to be held on December 17, 2025, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, conducted a comprehensive briefing for police officers and staff deployed for election duties in Erravalli, Itikyala, Manopad, Undavelli, and Alampur mandals.

Addressing the meeting, the District SP appreciated the efforts of police personnel for successfully and peacefully conducting the first and second phases of the Gram Panchayat elections. He urged the staff to continue the same dedication, discipline, and impartiality in the upcoming phase to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling.

The SP explained in detail the roles and responsibilities of personnel deployed at polling stations, Route Mobile Teams, Route In-charges, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), Striking Forces, and Special Striking Forces. He directed strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and emphasized immediate action against violations, including illegal distribution of money, liquor, or inducements.

Special instructions were issued to maintain constant vigilance over suspicious individuals, vehicles, and the spread of rumours or misinformation on social media. The SP stressed that every voter must be provided a safe and fear-free environment to exercise their franchise and that even minor disturbances should be addressed promptly to maintain law and order.

Out of 75 Gram Panchayats in the third phase, seven were declared unanimous, while elections are being conducted in the remaining 68 Gram Panchayats. Of these, 28 are identified as sensitive and 42 as normal. A total of 638 polling stations have been set up across 70 polling locations. For election security, 370 police personnel have been deployed, including 20 Route Mobile Parties, 6 Striking Forces, 2 Special Striking Forces, 6 QRTs, and 14 Route In-charges, along with staff stationed at polling centers.

The meeting was attended by DSP Y. Mogilaiah, CCS Inspectors Ravi, Sub-Inspectors, and other police personnel.