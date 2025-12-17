Peaceful Gram Panchayat Polling and Transparent Vote Counting in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh stated that the third phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Jogulamba Gadwal district was conducted peacefully and smoothly. On Wednesday, the Collector visited polling stations set up at government schools in Manavapadu mandal headquarters, Jallapuram and Boravelli villages, where he reviewed the polling process and issued necessary instructions to election staff.

The Collector directed officials to ensure that only voters were allowed within 100 meters of polling stations and verified voter lists and identification procedures as per Election Commission guidelines. He reviewed ballot papers, monitored the polling process from the issue of ballots to their placement in ballot boxes, and instructed that all voters present in the queue before 1:00 PM be permitted to cast their votes. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided to persons with disabilities and elderly voters, including the availability of wheelchairs, and interacted with voters regarding the arrangements. He also inspected the rooms arranged for counting.

Later, the Collector informed that the vote counting for the third phase of Gram Panchayat elections was conducted in a completely peaceful and transparent manner. Along with Superintendent of Police Srinivas Rao, he inspected the counting centers established at government schools in Manavapadu and Erravalli mandal headquarters.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency and accuracy in counting, the Collector instructed officials to first count postal ballots, followed by ward member ballots in a systematic manner, and thereafter consolidate and count sarpanch ballots ward-wise. He stated that adequate security arrangements and effective supervision were in place at counting centers to prevent any untoward incidents after the declaration of results. He also directed officials to submit polling materials at the reception counters after completion of counting.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao, police and election officials, and other staff were present during the polling and counting process.