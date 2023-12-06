Tight security in Hyderabad on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Hyderabad: Police beefed up security in Hyderabad on Wednesday on the occasion of the anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid.

Police forces were deployed at sensitive places in the city in view of the calls by some Muslim organisations to observe black day.

Security was tightened near the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar and also near other places of worship.

A group of Muslim women in the Saeedabad area of the old city participated in a special prayer on Tuesday on the eve of the anniversary. The women gathered at Ujale Shah Eidgah and prayed for the restoration of Babri Masjid.

The women said the coming generations will continue remembering Babri Masjid. They said that once a mosque is built at a place it remains a mosque for eternity. Tehreek-e-Muslim Shabban appealed to Muslims to observe black day and offer prayers.

The organisation’s president Mushtaq Malik said it was on December 6, 1992 that communal forces demolished Babri Masjid. MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said demolition of Babri Masjid will always be remembered. The Hyderabad MP posted on social media a video clip from his old speech with the hashtag #NeverForgetBabri.