Time to pack off BRS, KCR, Nadda tells party leaders, cadre

JP Nadda, KCR, BRS, Congress, Bhrastachar Rastra Samiti, Hyderabad, Telangana News: BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday told the party rank and file to jump into electoral battle for ensuing poll, terming it a lock, stock and barrel moment to pack off BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s corruption-ridden family rule.

Addressing the State BJP Council meeting here he said it is a battle for people and Telangana and its future development. Nadda, dwelling at length on dynastic politics and corruption, said the Congress party, despite ruling for decades has not only neglected national interests, but also failed to address regional aspirations. ‘This gave way for several regional parties to crop up from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He said the regional parties have started fulfilling regional aspirations and turned into family-run parties. Dubbing BRS ‘Bhrastachar Rastra Samiti’, he said it was one among those which promised achieve people’s aspirations in the State, but turned into a family-run party to benefit only CM, KTR, bhai bhatija party, having no space for others.

Nadda said, "the National Conference in Kashmir, PDP of Muftis, Rashtriya Janata Dal of Laloo Prasad Yadav, DMK of Karunanidhi and Stalin, Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray, TMC headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benarji,

NCP of Sharad Pawar, BRS, besides, the Congress turned into family parties where only Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and none else have space’.

‘The BJP alone is the national party in the country which showed consistent commitment to its ideology and polities without compromising like other parties. It is the only national party fighting with regional parties’. He said India's democracy and politics run on issues and ideologies, but not worshipping and supporting dynastic politics. The BJP is the only ideology-based party. "Kal bhi Tumara hai, Ajbhi Thumara hai (Tomorrow as well as today is yours). Today or tomorrow, it will be BJP working across every State to make a strong nation’, he added.

Nadda recalled how the party had passed a resolution for Telangana in 1997 in Kakinada and supported it in Parliament. ‘KCR came and took it forward and won the election’. He explained how development and welfare programmes of NDA, led by BJP under PM Modi, empowered all sections of people, uplifting the poor and reducing poverty below one per cent within five years, as stated by the IMF’.

‘The country’s image has gone up and it has emerged strong from 10th to fifth largest economy because Modi government accelerated development and welfare through various schemes. The party rank and file should go to every village with clarity on issues, bond with people and explain how the Centre's development and welfare initiatives benefited Telangana and people.

Nadda lashed out at BRS for TSPSC question paper leak which let down 30 lakh unemployed. Recalling Modi's recent revelation he said the party had decided not to have ties with corrupt BRS when KCR wanted join NDA, and decided to fight. ‘The party cadre should vow to fight for lotus against corruption and explain to people how human and people's rights are trampled in Hyderabad and Telangana.