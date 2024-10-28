Timmar Mallanna to Address Concerns Over Minor Girl's Death in Gadwal.

Gadwal : Timmar Mallanna, the Member of Legislative Council (MLC), has expressed serious concern over the recent death of a minor girl from the BC community, Rajeshwari, belonging to the Vaddera social group, in the Mallakhal mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district. Timmar Mallanna is scheduled to visit the girl’s family on October 30th to offer condolences.

On Monday, Timmar Mallanna's team, including state committee member M. Shiva Veer, visited Rajeshwari's native village, Bijwaram, along with Praveen Raj, the president of the Timmar Mallanna team in Gadwal district. They met with Rajeshwari's mother to express their condolences. Congress party constituency in-charge Sarita Tirupathiah also visited the family. During their visit, they demanded the arrest and strict punishment of Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy, a worker linked to the incident leading to Rajeshwari’s death. They further demanded the provision of a double bedroom house and an ex-gratia payment of 50 lakhs to the family.

Members of the Timmar Mallanna team from Narayanpet district, including Venkata Reddy and Vijay Kumar Goud, and co-convenor of the Jogulamba Gadwal district team, Neela Narsinglu, along with Maladkal mandal convenor Thirumala, and other leaders from the Akhilapaksham, also participated in the visit.

A significant tribute was paid in Maladkal mandal under the leadership of the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee, demanding legal action against Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy for the death of Rajeshwari. The committee called for immediate action and the arrest of the accused in connection with her death.

This call was echoed in several villages including Salakapura, Aluru, and Nagar Doddipalli, where locals gathered to pay their respects and demanded justice for Rajeshwari. The Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee organized these tributes, emphasizing the need for legal measures against Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy for his alleged role in the tragic incident.

The situation has drawn significant attention, and local leaders are urging swift action to address the concerns surrounding the circumstances of Rajeshwari’s death.























































