Tipper Seized in Gadwal for Illegal Sand Transportation from Karnataka

Gadwal: In a decisive action against illegal sand transportation, Gattu police seized a sand-loaded tipper truck on Tuesday and registered a case against those involved. According to Gattu Sub-Inspector (SI) K.T. Mallesh, the operation was carried out based on credible information about unauthorized sand storage and sales.

The prime accused, identified as Anjaneyulu from Ellandoddi village, had allegedly been transporting sand from the neighboring state of Karnataka without obtaining any official permits. Once brought into Telangana, the sand was being dumped and illegally stockpiled on the outskirts of Ellandoddi. It is reported that Anjaneyulu was selling this sand at inflated prices, violating state regulations and contributing to environmental exploitation.

During Tuesday's raid, the police not only confiscated the tipper truck but also seized the illegally stored sand. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Revenue Inspector (RI), and a formal panchanama (documentation of the seizure) was completed. The seized material was later handed over to the local Tehsildar’s office for further action.

In connection with the case, police registered charges against three individuals:

Anjaneyulu – the alleged mastermind behind the illegal sand operation,

Muddu Ranganayak – owner of the seized tipper truck,

Nandappa Jayaram – driver of the vehicle involved in the illegal transport.

SI K.T. Mallesh affirmed that strict action will be taken against those violating the law and warned that similar operations will continue to curb illegal sand mining and transportation in the district. The incident underscores the need for stringent monitoring of sand transportation, especially along inter-state borders like Telangana-Karnataka.

Authorities are urging citizens to report any such unauthorized activities to local officials, ensuring that natural resources are protected and that legal procedures are followed.