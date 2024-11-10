  • Menu
Tipu Sultan Jayanti Celebrations by Muslim Rights Protection Committee

Tipu Sultan Jayanti Celebrations by Muslim Rights Protection Committee
Nagar Kurnool: In Nagar Kurnool town, the Muslim Rights Protection Committee celebrated Tipu Sultan’s Jayanti grandly.During this event, the committee...

Nagar Kurnool: In Nagar Kurnool town, the Muslim Rights Protection Committee celebrated Tipu Sultan’s Jayanti grandly.

During this event, the committee president, MD Nizamuddin, praised Tipu Sultan as a great patriot who sacrificed his life for the country’s independence. He noted that at a very young age, alongside his father, he said Tipu fought several battles against the British, He eventually became a martyr while fighting against the British. Nizamuddin expressed joy in celebrating the birth anniversary of such a brave warrior, Tipu Sultan.

Others who attended the event included MD Saleem, MD Sadiq, Haimad, MD Hussain, Kaja Bhai, MD Saad, and Karim Noman.

