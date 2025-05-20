Tiranga rallies a huge success: BJP leader

Former MLC and BJP National co in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy reviewed the progress of the ongoing Tiranga Rallies during a key coordination meeting of the District and State Tiranga Yatra Committee members in Selaiyur, East Tambaram, Chennai. Addressing the gathering, Sudhakar Reddy praised the valour of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He urged all party functionaries to involve citizens in the Tiranga Yatra as a show of solidarity and commitment to national unity and security.

The session was attended by BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam; Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Governor; H Raja, National Council Member; State Vice Presidents; and others.