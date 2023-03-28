Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. New Delhi: The Supreme Court, in its order on Monday, did not grant any interim relief to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha in relation to the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case. Read More

2. New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred to April 10 the hearing on the Telangana government's plea seeking directions to the state Governor to clear 10 bills that have been passed by the Assembly but are awaiting gubernatorial assent.

3. Sircsilla:IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that Telangana villages are emerging as an example for the country with the rural development programme initiated by CM KCR for the first time in the 75 years of independent Indian history.

4. Khammam: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers expressed anger at the management for not paying interest to their health. They alleged that the company hospital does not maintain standards of health services and unable to stamp out the menace of loitering dogs and monkeys on the premises.

5. Jagitial: The tax collection drive of municipal officials for the past several days is giving jitters to the people. According to the municipal officials, there are about 25,000 commercial and residential properties that they have to collect about Rs 12.40 crore towards the annual house tax collections. However, to date, the officials could collect only Rs 6.65 crore from 18,000 residential taxpayers.




