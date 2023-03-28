Telangan villages emerging as example for country

Sircsilla:IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that Telangana villages are emerging as an example for the country with the rural development programme initiated by CM KCR for the first time in the 75 years of independent Indian history.

On Monday, as part of the National Panchayat Award-2023 programme, the Minister congratulated the sarpanchs of the 27 Gram Panchayats in the district who won the first three positions in nine categories in the presence of the respective MPPs and ZPTCs.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Telangana State is a role model for the country in terms of rural development. He said that due to Palle Pragathi the appearance of villages has changed due to better sanitation management, planting of plants, separation of wet and dry garbage.

Rama Rao said that good results are coming only because of the joint efforts of Sarpanchs and officials. There are so many contradictions between the Centre and Telangana, but the Centre had to admit that the best rural areas are Telangana.

He said that if the central government announced 20 best gram panchayats at the national level, 19 panchayats belong to Telangana state. Rs 1,300 crore due under Rural Development and CDP grants to Gram Panchayats will be released by the end of March.

The minister alleged that the Central government was not paying dues of Rs 1,200 crore due to Telangana under the employment guarantee scheme. He said that the allocations are reduced every year.