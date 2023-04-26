Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Suryapet : Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy instigate the people of Andhra Pradesh to revolt against the rulers who are responsible for the backwardness of the State. Andhra people and leaders should think towards electing the leadership of KCR who will achieve development, he said. Read More

2. Warangal : Special programmes will be organised for the welfare of the working class from May Day, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the Warangal West Constituency Plenary in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, Vinay said that plans are afoot to construct a Karmik Bhavan with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. The government spent at least Rs 25 crore in each Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) in the last nine years, he said. Read More

3. Sircilla : BRS Party working president KT Rama Rao attended the Sircilla Constituency level plenary and party Avirbhava Sabha, unfurled the party flag and paid tributes to the Martyrs' Stupa here on Tuesday. Read More

4. Nizamabad : State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy said that the mission of BRS national president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is to distribute the wealth created by the government for the development and welfare of the downtrodden. Read More

5. Warangal : It's high time that the people understand the all round development that took place in Telangana after K Chandrasekhar Rao took over the reins of the State, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the Palakurthi Constituency Plenary at Devaruppula in Jangaon district on Tuesday, he said that Telangana made rapid strides in the last nine years. "Panchayat Raj Ministry headed by me won a bulk of national awards, indicating the development in rural parts of the State," Errabelli said. The minister urged the people to compare the welfare and developmental programmes dispensed by the Telangana Government and other States in the country. Read More



