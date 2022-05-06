Toddy tapper falls from palm tree

Karimnagar: In an unfortunate incident, a toddy tapper accidentally fell from a palm tree on Friday morning. The incident took place at Kondapaka village in Veenavanka mandal, Karimnagar.

According to the sources, the victim identified as Narayana Goud climbed a palm tree to tap the toddy. But, lost his balance and was seen hanging from the tree. The alerted farmers in the nearby fields informed the news to other toddy tappers. One of the toddy tappers tried hard to rescue him but Narayana Goud lost control and fell on the ground. Narayan Goud was severely injured in the incident and was rushed to a nearby government hospital for treatment.