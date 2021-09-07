Tollywood drugs case: ED takes two people into custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took two people into custody including the drug dealer and supplier Kelvin. Kelvin along with Vaahid and Kudus from Old City are also being questioned by the ED.

The two people are said to have befriended Kelvin in the overseas and began supplying drugs on their arrival to Hyderabad.

It is learned that the officials are questioning about the bank transactions between the Kelvin and actor Nandu who appeared before ED in the morning. The ED officials expedited the investigation in the Tollywood drugs case and have been questioning many film personalities.

The ED will also question actor Rana Daggubati in the drugs case tomorrow.