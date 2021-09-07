  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Tollywood drugs case: ED takes two people into custody

Enforcement Directorate
x

Enforcement Directorate (File/Photo)

Highlights

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took two people into custody including the drug dealer and supplier Kelvin.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took two people into custody including the drug dealer and supplier Kelvin. Kelvin along with Vaahid and Kudus from Old City are also being questioned by the ED.

The two people are said to have befriended Kelvin in the overseas and began supplying drugs on their arrival to Hyderabad.

It is learned that the officials are questioning about the bank transactions between the Kelvin and actor Nandu who appeared before ED in the morning. The ED officials expedited the investigation in the Tollywood drugs case and have been questioning many film personalities.

The ED will also question actor Rana Daggubati in the drugs case tomorrow.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X