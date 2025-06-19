Tony Blair Lauds 'Telangana Rising 2047' Vision; Govt Signs Intent Letter with Global Policy Think Tank

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic and developmental milestone, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair has hailed the Telangana government’s visionary roadmap, ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, calling it an inspiring and ambitious model for inclusive and sustainable growth. The appreciation came during Blair’s high-level meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday, where both sides explored opportunities for collaboration.

Blair, who served as UK Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, now leads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC), a globally respected policy think tank that supports governments in formulating and executing development strategies. Currently on an official visit to India, Blair discussed ways in which TBIGC could partner with Telangana in advancing its long-term development goals.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy shared the framework of ‘Telangana Rising 2047’—a long-term vision document aimed at transforming the state into a model for human-centric, equitable, and futuristic governance by the time India completes 100 years of independence. The Chief Minister highlighted how the plan focuses on rural upliftment, urban development, peri-urban growth, and above all, enhancing human development indicators.

Reddy explained that the initiative prioritizes the socio-economic empowerment of farmers, women, and youth, and incorporates data-driven governance to ensure precise and localized implementation. “We have developed a micro-plan that addresses specific needs of urban, semi-urban, and rural populations, aimed at ensuring every citizen of Telangana benefits from sustainable growth,” the Chief Minister said.

He informed Blair that the government will formally unveil the detailed plan on December 9, 2025, marking the second anniversary of the current administration. The Chief Minister added that this vision is being crafted not merely as a policy document, but as a mission that defines Telangana’s future for the next two decades and beyond.

Expressing his admiration for the vision’s scope and inclusivity, Tony Blair praised the Telangana government's developmental direction under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. He remarked that such long-term planning, grounded in sustainability and equity, is essential in today’s rapidly changing global context.

Blair showed particular interest in key projects under the Telangana Rising 2047 framework, including:

Bharat Future City – envisioned as a global hub of innovation and technology, integrating smart urban planning and green infrastructure.

Young India Skills University – aimed at empowering India’s youth with future-ready skills across industries.

Young India Sports University – designed to promote athletic excellence and nurture talent at the grassroots level.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair praised the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision, describing it as a well-crafted and impressive roadmap for the state’s future. Blair met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during his visit to New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed long-term planning for Telangana's comprehensive development. During the meeting, representatives of the Telangana Government and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC) formally exchanged a Letter of Intent, agreeing to collaborate on the design and implementation of the Telangana Rising 2047 initiative.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at bringing global expertise to Telangana's developmental planning. TBIGC will support the state with strategic advice, policy design, and global governance practices to ensure successful and inclusive implementation.