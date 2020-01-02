Tough fight ahead for TRS, Congress in new municipalities of Nalgonda

Nalgonda: With the formation of new municipalities, the total number of municipalities in truncated Nalgonda district has reached to eight and the Election Commission has exempted Nakrekal municipality from elections as the tenure of Nakrekal major gram panchayat has not yet completed. Of the seven municipalities in the district, except Nalgonda and Miryalaguda, the remaining five are new municipalities.



The Halia municipality in Nagarjunasagar constituency was earlier a major gram panchayat and was upgraded to a municipality recently. The municipality has 20 wards with a population of 17,371. Among them, 12,770 are eligible voters. Local issues will show impact on the results of the municipal elections as the election fight is between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Congress parties. The other political parties are not in a position to show their impact in Halia municipal elections as most of leaders of opposition parties have shifted their loyalties to TRS during the Assembly and Parliament elections. Further, members from Backward Classes are in a position to influence the election mandate in the municipality. TRS candidates Malgireddy Linga Reddy and Nomula Bagath and Congress candidates Yedavelly Narender Reddy and Kundur Venkat Reddy are in the race for the chairman post.





Coming to Devarakonda municipality, the Devarakonda was a major gram panchayat before 2014, and became a nagara panchayat in 2014 and was later upgraded as a municipality. While the municipality has a total population of 40,000 in its 20 wards, 20,096 are eligible voters. While the Congress ruled Devarakonda nagara panchayat for four years, TRS was in chair for one year. Former chairman Vadtya Devender won from the Congress and shifted his loyalties to TRS. Local issues and money are going to impact the poll results here. Election fight will be between TRS and Congress parties, whereas BJP and CPI are likely to show a considerable impact. Muslims and BCs can change the fate of the parties. TRS leaders Vadtya Devender, Allampally Narsimha and Tirundas Krishnaiah, and leaders from Congress Kishan Naik, G Rajesh and Dudipala Venudar Reddy are eyeing the chairman seat.

With regard to Nandikonda municipality, it was earlier under the control of Sagar dam authorities and was transformed into a municipality recently. It has 12 wards and has a population of 15,700 with 12,730 being eligible voters. The election fight will be between TRS, Congress and Telugu Desam, whereas other parties are not in a position to show their impact with the less cadre they have in the town. BCs are in a position to influence the election mandate in this municipality. TRS leaders B Sathish, Prasad, K Brahmma Reddy and B Rama Krishna and Congress leaders T Ranga Reddy and Jangaiah are in a race for the chairman post.

In Chityal municipality, there are 12 wards with a population of 14,732, and 10,969 eligible voters. The election fight will be between TRS and Congress parties. Except CPM, other parties are not in a position to show their impact in Chityal municipal elections as most of the opposition parties leaders shifted their loyalties to TRS during previous elections. BCs and SCs are likely to influence the election mandate here. TRS leaders Komatireddy China Venkat Reddy, Adi Mallaiah and Chepuri Ravinder and Congress leaders Nukala Jadala China Mallaiah, Chepuri Yadaiah and Pokal Devadas are in the race for Chityal chairman post.

The Chandur Municipality of Munugodu constituency in the district was earlier a major gram panchayat and was upgraded as a municipality recently. The municipality boasts of 10 wards with a population of 15,000, and of them, 9,842 are eligible voters. Election fight will be between TRS and Congress parties. Except BJP, other parties lack the strength to fight the polls. BCs, particularly those belonging to Padmashali and Goud communities are in a position to influence the election outcome. TRS leaders Kodi Venkanna, Janardhan and T Janaiah and Congress leaders Kodi Giri Babu, Tokal Venkanna and Anneparthi Shekar are eying the Chandur chairman seat.