TPCC Chief lauds govt over implementation of BC reservations

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has hailed the state government’s recent decision to implement a 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), describing it as a historic move. He attributed this development to the ambitions of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, asserting that it underscores the party's commitment to social justice for BC communities.

In his remarks, Goud questioned the relevance of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha in the context of BC reservations. "What does Kavitha have to do with BC reservations? Why is she taking credit for what we have accomplished?" he asked, suggesting that the public finds her claims amusing. He further noted that Kavitha’s assertions about the contributions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) over the past decade are unfounded, emphasising that the agenda for BC reservations belongs to Rahul Gandhi and reflects the steadfast commitment of Revanth Reddy and the Congress party towards uplifting the BC community.