TPCC President Revanth Reddy Makes All Efforts to Attract Young Leader in Congress Party's Fold

Revanth Reddy, Congress Telangana President, as part of continuous effort to attract more number of leaders into the Congress party fold, he met his former party colleague as well as Senior TDP leader, T Devender Goud in Banjara hills, at latter's residence on Sunday.

As per the sources, Revanth has visited the former minister, T Devender Goud with the hope, to pull his son T Veerender Goud into the Congress fold. Veerender is not new, to politics, he earlier was Youth Wing President in TDP, then in month of October, 2019, he switched to BJP, following the general elections. And he was welcomed by Amit Shah.



The Congress party is now very keen and at the same time, confident of convincing young talented leader to join the party, Veerender is yet to take call on this. In TDP, Devender Goud is known to be one of the top BC leaders. He is also the founder of the Nava Telangana Paja party(NTPP), which was formed to fight for a separate statehood about a decade ago.



Grand Old Party Eyes Young BJP Leader



