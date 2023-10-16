Live
- 2 illegal miners dead, dozen feared buried as coal mine collapses in Dhanbad
- New Zealand's household net worth falls for 6th consecutive quarter
- Over 28K dispute cases pending in UP revenue courts
- Daily Forex Rates (16-10-2023)
- Air pollution: The invisible enemy killing us day-by-day
- TDP leaders house arrested due to safety reasons
- From IAS to UNIDO: Naresh Nandan Prasad's extraordinary journey in ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’
- Rajanath Singh lashes KCR, says he had not fulfilled promises given in last election
- Congress announces 39 candidates for Mizoram poll during Rahul's visit
- I want Rinku Singh to be a part 2024 T20 World Cup team: Aakash Chopra
TPCC Secretary K Vijay Kumar staged dharna for party ticket
Telangana Congress Party Secretary Dr. Kuruva Vijay Kumar staged a big dharna at the Martyrs Memorial, Gun Park in tey city, demanding for party ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Telangana Congress Party Secretary Dr. Kuruva Vijay Kumar staged a big dharna at the Martyrs Memorial, Gun Park in tey city, demanding for party ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. He alleged that Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy sold Gadwal assembly ticket to a non Congress leader by a whopping Rs 10 crore and 5 acres land deal.
Vijay Kumar said that Telangana Congress leaders were alloting party tickets to only those who pay hefty amount. 65 party tickets have already been sold out at the cost of Rs 600 crore.
The Telangana Congress leader said that many senior leaders worked hard but they were denied tickets. The party will suffer a major setback in the ensuing assembly election if the hardworking leaders are not recognised and get their due share.