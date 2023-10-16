TPCC Secretary K Vijay Kumar staged dharna for party ticket

Telangana Congress Party Secretary Dr. Kuruva Vijay Kumar staged a big dharna at the Martyrs Memorial, Gun Park in tey city, demanding for party ticket to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. He alleged that Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy sold Gadwal assembly ticket to a non Congress leader by a whopping Rs 10 crore and 5 acres land deal.

Vijay Kumar said that Telangana Congress leaders were alloting party tickets to only those who pay hefty amount. 65 party tickets have already been sold out at the cost of Rs 600 crore.

The Telangana Congress leader said that many senior leaders worked hard but they were denied tickets. The party will suffer a major setback in the ensuing assembly election if the hardworking leaders are not recognised and get their due share.







