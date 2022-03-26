TPCC to form panel to fight against govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Friday has decided to chalk out an action plan to corner the State government over GO 111 issue. In an online meeting, the working president Mukesh Kumar Goud informed that a committee will be appointed to prepare an action plan and to hold protests across the State against the government on the GO. He also said that dharnas will also be held over the paddy procurement issues to mount pressure on both the State and the Central governments. He also informed that the party will also rake up stirs in the State against the government over hikes in RTC charges and power charges.

It is to mention here that the government has hiked the RTC charges and a couple of days later also hiked the power charges. The opposition parties in the State have decided to corner the government over the hike in charges as well as the GO 111 that was moved by the government.

The State BJP has already escalated pressure on the government over many issues and has been holding protests to put pressure on the KCR government.

Similarly, the government in the State is trying to pressurise the Central government on paddy procurement and had alleged that BJP-led Central government has been treating the southern states with partiality. The State government has alleged that the Central government is purchasing more paddy from Punjab and Gujarat when compared with Telangana.

It is to be noted here that Union Minister Piyush Goyal has already given a clarification that the Central government will purchase the paddy up to a limit.