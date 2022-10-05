Traffic diversion for Sikh community procession

Hyderabad: In view of the Sikh Chawni procession on October 5, the Cyberabad Police has set up security measures and a traffic diversion advisory has been issued for the Sikh community devotees who will organise the procession at Rajendranagar on Wednesday between 5 pm and 10 pm.

According to police, the procession will start from Hyderabad city and will enter the Cyberabad limits at Pakeeza hotel and will proceed via Purathan Gurudwara (Asha Singh Gurudwara), Nishan-Ki-Saheb (Janda), Harshamahal and will conclude at Barambala Gurudwara, Sikh-Chawani in Rajendranagar.

Approximately 5,000 devotees will participate in the procession and to facilitate free flow of traffic, the Cyberabad police have issued a traffic diversion.

Traffic from Bahadurpura and Kishan Bagh towards Chintalmet will be diverted at Nandi Musalaiguda (NM) Junction and Hyderguda X road.

Vehicles from pillar no.202, Chintalmet towards Bahadurpura will be diverted leftwards at Outpost no.9, Nandi Musalai Guda (NM) junction and rightwards at Kishan Bagh and Bahadurpura junction.

The police requested the commuters to cooperate for a peaceful completion of the procession.