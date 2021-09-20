Traffic on Tank Bund restored after Ganesh immersion: Hyderabad CP

Traffic on both sides of Tank Bund has been restored after Ganesh immersion, said Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar on Monday. "Vehicles are being allowed from NTR Marg to Telugu Thalli flyover and towards Khairatabad," the CP added.



He further said that the Ganesh procession is still being carried out at Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Hyderabad commissionerates. As the Ganesh idols are lined up for immersion in the three commissionerates, the PV Marg has been opened only for the procession not for the traffic.

Anjani Kumar continued that the traffic on PV Marg will be restored by 1 pm. He added that all the remaining roads have been opened for traffic.