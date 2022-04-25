Traffic To Be Diverted In Hyderabad Amid TRS Party's Plenary

It is all known that the ruling party TRS plenary is going to take place at Hitex on 27th April, 2022… To avoid traffic disturbances on this special occasion, the Cyberabad police department has decided to divert the traffic in some places. As heavy traffic movement is expected on the roads, the traffic will be diverted from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 7:00 Pm on that day. Especially people who travel between the Kothaguda to Hitex, Cyber towers to IKEA rotatory, Gachibowli Junction to Kothaguda should carefully check the diversions and plan their journey accordingly.

Here is the detailed list of traffic diversions that will be followed on 27th April, 2022… Take a look!

1. Neeru's Junction – Cyber towers Junction – Metal Charminar Junction – Google (CII) Junction - Kothaguda Junction Road.

2. Metal charminar Junction – Khanamet Junction – HITEX/HICC/NAC Road.

3. JNTU – Cyber towers – Bio-Diversity Junction.

4. Gachibowli Junction – Botanical Garden Junction – Kothaguda Junction – Kondapur Junction.

Here Are Some Alternative Routes:

1. Traffic from Neeru's towards Gachibowli Junction may take diversion at COD(Ayyappa Society, Madhapur) towards Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor- Ikea – Bio–Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

2. Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, Hafeezpet areas towards Hitec city – Cyber Towers – Jubilee Hills may use Rolling Hills AIG Hospital – Ikea – Inorbit – Durgam Cheruvu road and avoid Cyber Towers Junction.

3. Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas may use BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road and avoid Alwyn – Kondapur road.

Restrictions Of Heavy Vehicles On Below Routes:

1. JNTU towards Cyber Towers.

2. Miyapur towards Kothaguda.

3. Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda.

4. Biodiversity towards JNTU.

5. Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.

The movement of Heavy vehicles will be regulated in alternate routes for smooth movement of traffic during day time. Hence, all the concerned stakeholders and commuters are requested to follow the above advisory and co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

Dy. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad.