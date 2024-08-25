Live
Just In
Tragedy During Bonalu Festival: House Burned Down Due to Electrical Short Circuit
A tragic incident occurred in Kotha Malluru, Mangapet Mandal of Mulugu district, where the house of Rebba Ramulu and his wife Rama was completely destroyed by a fire caused by an electrical short circuit on Sunday afternoon. The fire instantly reduced valuable belongings and over one lakh rupees in cash to ashes.
While the entire village was celebrating the Bonalu festival, Rama was participating in the festivities and offering prayers at the village deity along with other women. Meanwhile, her husband Ramulu had gone out for work related to motor chain block maintenance. Villagers expressed their sorrow, stating that they were unable to control the fire despite their best efforts.
The affected family estimated a loss of around 5 lakhs, with all their valuable possessions, including gold, silver, clothing, and kitchen items, being completely destroyed. The family is left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. Villagers have urged the government to extend support to the distressed family.