Tragic Domestic Incident Claims Life in Amberpet

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman has tragically died from extensive burn injuries at a private hospital in Kacheguda, following an alleged assault by her husband at their residence in Patel Nagar, Amberpet. The incident has once again cast a spotlight on the pervasive issue of domestic abuse in the community.

According to the victim’s mother, Sangepu Padma, the deceased, Rekha, had long suffered from relentless mistreatment by her husband, Pidugu Naveen, who is reportedly an alcohol addict and frequently levied unfounded allegations of infidelity against her. Despite repeated attempts by family members to intervene, the abuse is said to have persisted. Rekha, who tied the knot with Naveen in 2018, lived with him alongside their two young children.

On the evening of 9 March, Naveen allegedly returned home heavily intoxicated. A heated argument ensued when he accused Rekha of engaging in extramarital relations. The confrontation swiftly escalated, with Naveen reportedly dousing her with petrol before setting her alight. In the early hours of 10 March, around 4 a.m., he contacted Rekha’s mother to inform her that she had sustained severe burns and was en route to Osmania Hospital.

Rekha provided a dying statement affirming that it was her husband who had deliberately set her on fire. Following her death, the Amberpet police promptly registered a case and have since taken Naveen into custody.

This devastating episode highlights not only the lethal consequences of unchecked domestic violence but also the urgent need for stronger protective measures and timely intervention to safeguard vulnerable individuals.