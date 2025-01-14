Live
- Amazon Republic Day Sale: Xiaomi India announces Unbeatable deals across a Wide Range of Products
- Kohli and Pant are most welcome to play for Delhi: DDCA source
- Celebrating Sankranti with Gadwal Saree-Inspired Rangolis in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan: A Visionary Leader Transforming Indian Politics and Governance
- State-Level Volleyball Tournament Kicks Off in Boravelli Village
- WPGT 2025: Rhea hopes to build on success as Vani, Vidhatri return to action in second leg
- 2 new battalions of CISF sanctioned by Home Ministry
- Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on 2 lakh+ Unique Products on Amazon Business
- Avaniyapuram Jallikattu begins in TN, 1,100 bulls compete
- Haryana BJP chief Badoli booked on rape charge in Himachal
Tragic Incident in Narsingi: Woman Murdered, Man Dies by Suicide
Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in the Padmanabhaswamy Hills area of Narsingi, where the bodies of a woman and a man were discovered. Initial investigations suggest that the man killed the woman before ending his own life.
The gruesome discovery was made in the early hours, leaving the local community in shock. Police officials have begun probing the case to uncover the identities of the deceased and the motive behind the incident.
The scene of the crime has been cordoned off, and forensic experts have been called in for a detailed analysis. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to confirm the sequence of events.
