Tragic Incident in Narsingi: Woman Murdered, Man Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in the Padmanabhaswamy Hills area of Narsingi, where the bodies of a woman and a man were discovered. Initial investigations suggest that the man killed the woman before ending his own life.

The gruesome discovery was made in the early hours, leaving the local community in shock. Police officials have begun probing the case to uncover the identities of the deceased and the motive behind the incident.

The scene of the crime has been cordoned off, and forensic experts have been called in for a detailed analysis. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to confirm the sequence of events.