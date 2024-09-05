Live
Just In
Tragic School Bus Accident Near Kuridi Cross in Raichur District, Karnataka
A horrific road accident occurred today at 9:00 AM near Kuridi Cross in Raichur district, Karnataka.
Gadwal: A horrific road accident occurred today at 9:00 AM near Kuridi Cross in Raichur district, Karnataka. A Karnataka government bus collided with a school bus near Kappagal State, resulting in the immediate death of five schoolchildren. Several other children sustained severe injuries, with fractures in their arms and legs, and are currently being treated at Raichur RIMS Hospital. The tragic incident has caused immense grief among the families of the injured and deceased children, who have halted bus services by staging a protest at the bus depot, demanding action.
BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district president Ramachandra Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the five deceased children and urged authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. Ramachandra Reddy strongly emphasized the need to curb reckless driving by Karnataka bus drivers, who frequently pass through the district driving aggressively.
He also called for the Karnataka RTC to enforce traffic rules more strictly, especially reducing the speed of buses passing through single-lane roads in the district. He urged buses to stop at designated stages to pick up passengers and avoid over-speeding to ensure the safety of all travelers.