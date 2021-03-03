Train engine gets detached

Jangaon: In a bizarre incident, the engine and bogies of a running train got separated and travelled at least half-a-kilometre near Station Ghanpur of Jangaon district on Tuesday.

The passengers of Danapur Express (Train No. 19063), which runs between Udhana and Danapur, received a sudden jolt after the bogies got separated from the engine between Station Ghanpur and Nashkal railway stations.

The incident occurred soon after the train was given a green signal by the Station Ghanpur station master. The railway guard noticed it and alerted his higher officials.

The loco pilot had to backtrack the engine and re-join with the coaches. The train left Secunderabad station at about 9 am and the incident took place at about 11 am after the link rods between the engine and the coaches got separated.

The officials pressed railway keymen into service and in about 30 minutes they attached the bogies with the engine. The train resumed its journey with a delay of 35 minutes.

Kazipet Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector K Swamy said that all the passengers were safe, and no one was hurt in the incident.

The loco couplers seem to have gotten detached, he added. The incident led to the delay of few other trains running on the route.