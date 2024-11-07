Transferred DEO faces graft allegations

Nizamabad: Recently transferred DEO Durga Prasad allegedly left behind a trail of corruption in the Nizamabad district education department.

After his transfer orders were issued on Monday night, it was reported that he made several last-minute appointments and deputations. Notably, an unqualified individual was appointed to the critical AMVO position, a role typically reserved for a senior gazetted headmaster. Teacher associations have alleged that these appointments were made after accepting bribe.

Complaints have been lodged to cancel the appointments made by Durga Prasad, and Deputy Director Lingayya has issued orders to revoke these decisions.